Penn State guard Myles Dread announces his return for one last run

On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State Basketball guard Myles Dread announced that he will return to State College for his fifth with the Nittany Lions.

Dread originally committed and signed with Penn State out of high school as a member of the 2018 recruiting class, choosing the Nittany Lions over one other reported offer from the likes of George Mason. However the nation's No. 144 ranked recruit did draw a ton of interest.

During his four seasons as a Nittany Lion, Dread has become known as one of the better three point shooters on the team, finishing either first or second on the team in three pointers made in each of the last four seasons.

This past season Dread appeared in 31 games (20 starts) and finished with 6.2ppg which was good for the fifth highest on the team to go along with 2.7rpg, 1.4apg and 1.0spg.

Now with Dread returning for another season, the Nittany Lions still have two more open scholarships for the 2022-23 season. You can check out the full Penn State Hoops scholarship chart right HERE.