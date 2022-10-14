The consensus preseason expectations for Penn State would be that they would improve from last year's mediocre season, but still be a tier below the BIG 10’s upper echelon of teams such as Michigan and Ohio State. The experts and analysts chalked this game up as a loss where Michigan would win comfortably in Ann Arbor. A 5-0 start for the Nittany Lions has begun to turn people’s heads and change their outlook on how this game could turn out.

Aside from their week one matchup where the Penn State defense surrendered 31 points, they have yet to concede more than 14 points since then. Their defense is strong and the defensive line will have to be at its best in order to slow down Michigan running back Blake Corum, who’s been exploding in conference play.

Another advantage Penn State has over Michigan is that they’ve played a tougher schedule that includes some real road tests against solid opponents. One of those games was a blowout win over Auburn in SEC country and although the Tigers are having a down year by their standards, that is still a significantly tougher game than any of Michigan’s three non-conference games thus far. Fans should expect Penn State to come out of the gates confident and not get rattled by the hostile crowd, which will be a key factor in this game.

Through Michigan’s first six games, they’ve outscored their opponents 75-17 in the first quarters of games. They like to get out to early leads and play comfortably while they stay ahead of their opponent. This is where Sean Clifford’s and Penn State’s road experience this season will come into play. If their stout defense can manage to keep Michigan down in the early parts of the game and their offense can take a lead, they’ll take the Wolverines out of their comfort zone and could force some mistakes that could turn the game in their favor.

This top-10 matchup will likely be a defensive battle but don’t be surprised if Penn State moves the ball well on offense. Michigan’s defense is very talented as well as ranked among the best in college football, but their level of competition has inflated their rankings.

This is a season-defining opportunity for the Nittany Lions and this game has become a highly-anticipated affair despite the preseason expectation.