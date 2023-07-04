News More News
Penn State has several 2025 targets in updated Rivals250 rankings

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Following the recent release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2025 and Penn State Football has two of their three commitments in the class within the latest top 250 update.

Let's take a look at where those two commitments in OL Jaelyne Matthews and RB Kiandrea Barker fall on the latest update.

WEARE25 COMMITMENTS IN THE RIVALS 250
NEW RANKING POSITION / PLAYER STAR RANKING

No. 70

OT Jaelyne Matthews

No. 141

RB Kiandrea Barker

Now along with two verbal commitments in the new rankings, there are also a ton of top targets for the Nittany Lions that made the rankings who have already been to State College for unofficial visits.

Check out the full list of those recruits below.

WEARE25 TARGETS IN THE RIVALS250 RANKINGS
NEW RANKING POSITION / PLAYER STAR RANKING PREVIOUS RANKING

No. 21

WR Jamie Ffrench

48

No. 32

S Jadyn Hudson

17

No. 38

DE Zahir Mathis

6

No. 43

ATH Phillip Bell

19

No. 49

WR Marcus Harris

41

No. 75

S Anthony Sacca

57

No. 78

OL Owen Strebig

NR

No. 80

DE Trent Wilson

63

No. 84

CB Kevyn Humes

234

No. 100

WR Daylan McCutcheon

93

No. 103

LB DJ McClary

NR

No. 109

DE Ari Watford

77

No. 114

QB Ryan Montgomery

94

No. 115

RB John Forster

81

No. 116

S Trey McNutt

NR

No. 117

CB Jahmir Joseph

90

No. 125

ATH Bo Jackson

138

No. 147

CB Jett White

84

No. 166

QB Malik Washington

122

No. 167

OLB Amaree Williams

137

No. 176

OT Carter Lowe

95

No. 183

WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.

102

No. 186

ATH Jeff Exinor

156

No. 188

RB Marquise Davis

151

No. 192

LB Brett Clatterbaugh

167

No. 209

RB Tiqwai Hayes

190

No. 223

LB Carlton Smith

183

No. 231

LB Kamar Archie

187

{{ article.author_name }}