Penn State has several 2025 targets in updated Rivals250 rankings
Following the recent release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2025 and Penn State Football has two of their three commitments in the class within the latest top 250 update.
Let's take a look at where those two commitments in OL Jaelyne Matthews and RB Kiandrea Barker fall on the latest update.
|NEW RANKING
|POSITION / PLAYER
|STAR RANKING
|
No. 70
|
No. 141
Now along with two verbal commitments in the new rankings, there are also a ton of top targets for the Nittany Lions that made the rankings who have already been to State College for unofficial visits.
Check out the full list of those recruits below.
|NEW RANKING
|POSITION / PLAYER
|STAR RANKING
|PREVIOUS RANKING
|
No. 21
|
48
|
No. 32
|
17
|
No. 38
|
DE Zahir Mathis
|
6
|
No. 43
|
ATH Phillip Bell
|
19
|
No. 49
|
41
|
No. 75
|
57
|
No. 78
|
OL Owen Strebig
|
NR
|
No. 80
|
DE Trent Wilson
|
63
|
No. 84
|
CB Kevyn Humes
|
234
|
No. 100
|
93
|
No. 103
|
LB DJ McClary
|
NR
|
No. 109
|
DE Ari Watford
|
77
|
No. 114
|
94
|
No. 115
|
RB John Forster
|
81
|
No. 116
|
NR
|
No. 117
|
90
|
No. 125
|
ATH Bo Jackson
|
138
|
No. 147
|
CB Jett White
|
84
|
No. 166
|
122
|
No. 167
|
OLB Amaree Williams
|
137
|
No. 176
|
OT Carter Lowe
|
95
|
No. 183
|
102
|
No. 186
|
ATH Jeff Exinor
|
156
|
No. 188
|
151
|
No. 192
|
167
|
No. 209
|
RB Tiqwai Hayes
|
190
|
No. 223
|
183
|
No. 231
|
LB Kamar Archie
|
187
