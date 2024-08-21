The first question that Franklin fielded on Tuesday evening was regarding the recent position switch of redshirt freshman DaKarri Nelson , who moved down to linebacker from the safety position.

Following Penn State's practice on Tuesday, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin met with the media to discuss the latest regarding his program with just 11 days remaining until the 2024 season begins.

"I think with a lot of these guys, we recruit him and bring them here based on what position they played in high school. But right away, he was like 220 pounds and fighting it,"

Franklin said about Nelson who enrolled on campus in January of 2023. Since coming to Happy Valley, Nelson has remained around the 220-pound mark, currently being billed at 6-foot-3 and 217-pound on Penn State's team roster. The move to linebacker is not a surprise by any means, however. Since coming out of Selma High School in Alabama, the potential for Nelson to play linebacker at the collegiate level has been a possibility thanks to his size.



Not only was the move one that will allow Nelson to fill into his 6-foot-3 frame and not have to worry about keeping weight off but it was also one that Penn State needed for depth reasons. Earlier this month, the Nittany Lions linebacker depth took a hit when Kaveion Keys was dismissed from the program alongside defensive end Jameial Lyons.



"Obviously, we needed a little bit more depth at linebacker and you're looking at creative ways to solve problems," Franklin noted about the depth issue the Nittany Lions faced. "We had a conversation with him, he was open to it and it's really been good for him and us. He's playing physical right now, showing up a lot in practice, making plays."

"I think he's excited about it. I get it, he's never done it before. You're kind of unsure. But I think his genetics were kind of telling him and then an opportunity presented itself and he's moved there and so far, so good. He's done some really nice things," he added.

As Nelson continues to get used to his new position, the Nittany Lions will officially begin transitioning into West Virginia game planning on Wednesday as Tuesday's practice marked the final practice of fall camp. The Nittany Lions will meet the Mountaineers on August 31 in Morgantown.

