Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media on Monday ahead of the No. 3 Nittany Lions' top five matchup against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.
One of the major storylines heading into this weekend's game for the Nittany Lions is the health of starting quarterback Drew Allar who left the program's 28-13 win against Wisconsin with what appeared to be a knee injury. Allar was relieved by redshirt sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula who led the Nittany Lions to a 28-13 win after finding themselves trailing 10-7 at halftime.
In relief of Allar on Saturday in the Nittany Lions' win, Pribula was 11-for-13 for 98 yards and one touchdown while adding six carries for 28 yards.
Early in his press conference, Franklin was asked about the Nittany Lions' quarterback situation heading into Saturday's premier matchup and offered some insight on the program's philosophy as they prepare for the Buckeyes.
"He's played enough football that, that timeline will go all the way up to the game," Franklin said. "I do think from a practice perspective, no matter where we're at on Tuesday, we're going to have to get both those guys reps on Tuesday and Wednesday. But it's just too early to tell at this point. But he's played enough football that the decision will go all the way up to gametime."
"But the reality is that we're going to have both guys ready and you can even make the argument, all three guys ready, which is challenging to do in a game week to get all those guys ready," the Nittany Lions' head coach added. "I've had some conversations with Danny and Andy about that already, we'll continue to have conversations about that. But I do think Drew has played enough football that it will go all the way up to game time till we make that decision."
Penn State and Ohio State will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium with the game televised nationally on Fox.
