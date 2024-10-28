Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media on Monday ahead of the No. 3 Nittany Lions' top five matchup against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.

One of the major storylines heading into this weekend's game for the Nittany Lions is the health of starting quarterback Drew Allar who left the program's 28-13 win against Wisconsin with what appeared to be a knee injury. Allar was relieved by redshirt sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula who led the Nittany Lions to a 28-13 win after finding themselves trailing 10-7 at halftime.

In relief of Allar on Saturday in the Nittany Lions' win, Pribula was 11-for-13 for 98 yards and one touchdown while adding six carries for 28 yards.

Early in his press conference, Franklin was asked about the Nittany Lions' quarterback situation heading into Saturday's premier matchup and offered some insight on the program's philosophy as they prepare for the Buckeyes.