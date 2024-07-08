Each year, The Dodd Trophy, given in honor of legendary head coach Bobby Dodd is presented to a head coach of a team, "who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy," per The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foudnation .

Penn State head football coach James Franklin has been named to the 2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List, one of 21 coaches across the country to be included.

In adition, the foundation takes into account the program's academic progress rate (APR), graudation success rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, as well as projected success for this upcoming season.

Of the 21 coaches included, four coaches represent the Big Ten while the ACC and SEC each have six coaches named to the watch list. The Big 12 joins the Big Ten with four coaches.

The full list of coaches includes; Jeff Brohm (Louisville), Mario Cristobal (Miami (FL)), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dave Doeren (NC State), Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), James Franklin (Penn State), Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Tennessee (Josh Heupel), Brian Kelly (LSU), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Chris Kleiman (Kansas State), Lance Leipold (Kansas), Mike Norvell (Florida State), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech), Lincoln Riley (USC), Steve Sarkisian (Texas) Kirby Smarty (Georgia), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), and Kyle Wittingham (Utah).

Since the award was first awarded in 1976, a Penn State head coach has won the award twice with legendary Nittany Lions head coach Joe Paterno winning the award both in 1981 and 2005. Paterno alongside former Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder aer the only coaches to win the award twice.