Palko previously retired from being the head coach at Mt. Lebanon this offseason after being the coach there since 2019. He also spent 24-years at West Allegheny. During his career . Palko won nine WPIAL championships including in 2001 when he was the NFL's Don Shula High School Coach of the Year and led West Allegheny to to a PIAA Class 6A title.

Penn State Football has hired former longtime WPIAL head coach Bob Palko according to Dorian Dickerson of 93.7TheFan. He is expected to fulfill the Nittany Lions' vacant Director of High School Relations role.

According to the job posting that the university posted two weeks ago, here's what Palko's day-to-day responsibilities will look like with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking a Director of High School Relations for the football program. Responsibilities of this position include but are not limited to:

- Assist in getting teams to the Penn State Football’s Lion Strong 7on7 and Big Man Challenge Camps.

- Assist in Penn State Football’s annual clinic for high school coaches from throughout the region. Reach out to 5 High School / Junior College Head Coaches a day.

- Assist with all Unofficial Visits & Official Visits.

- Assist with recruiting on gamedays.Serve as staff’s liaison to the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) and assist the group with their annual coaching clinic held locally.

- Assist the recruiting staff’s efforts with respect to writing, texting and direct messaging high school football coaches to establish a relationship and keep them informed of all events and changes in the football program.

-Mentor all student athletes by having a presence at all workout, practices, and in the training room; meet with student athletes.