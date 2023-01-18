Penn State may have added Dante Cephas to their wide receiver room this past Sunday night but the Nittany Lions were not done adding to the room. On Wednesday, James Franklin and his program landed Florida State transfer Malik McClain to their program. The Alabama native announced his decision via his Instagram account.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver was a four-star recruit and Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle out of IMG Academy in Bradenton (FL). Before signing with Florida State, McClain held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and UCF. During his two seasons in Tallahassee, McClain played in 25 games recording 33 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns. In 2022, he had a solid but not great season with 17 receptions for 206 yards and a trio of touchdowns. To no fault of his own, the sophomore wide receiver struggled to see consistent time on the field or targets for the Seminoles, being stuck behind the likes of Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman. While the stats may not be overwhelming, McClain was generally considered a tough loss for the Seminoles. McClain was graded out well by Pro Football Focus in 2022 with an overall offensive grade of 65.2 including a passing grade of 64.3. McClain with the Nittany Lions will be able to compete for the program's No.3 wide receiver spot. With Dante Cephas and KeAndre Lambert-Smith likely locked in as the No.1 and No.2 wide receivers, McClain will battle Harrison Wallace III, Kaden Saunders, Omari Evans, and Liam Clifford to be the Lions' third starter.



What does McClain bring to the Nittany Lions?

McClain will bring some much-needed size to Penn State's wide receiver room. His Florida State profile listed him at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. That will be the tallest of any Penn State starter or main rotational wide receiver by several inches. The only other Nittany Lion with similar height is junior Malick Meiga, who also stands at 6-foot-4 and 200-pounds. Meiga who provides a similar skillset to McClain has recorded six receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown over his career with the Nittany Lions. On top of his great size, McClain also brings high-quality speed to the program thanks to a good burst and long stride. He's dangerous in space showing quality elusiveness as well, making him a threat to score in any one-on-one situation with the ball in his hands. Arguably his best attributes are his strong hands and catch radius, the rising junior rarely drops the ball with just three career drops over 63 targets, just 4.7% of the time. Anything thrown in his general direction has a great chance of being caught. Below you can view several of his highlights from his time with Florida State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWxpayBNY0NsYWluIHdpdGggYSBncm93bi1tYW4gbW92ZSB0byBw dXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZTVT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZTVTwvYT4gdXAg MTQtMCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZXpkUGQwRG1jciI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V6ZFBkMERtY3I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVG9tYWhhd2sg TmF0aW9uIChAVG9tYWhhd2tOYXRpb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVG9tYWhhd2tOYXRpb24vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTE2MDY3MTg2Mzkw MDU2OTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gVHJhdmlzIFRPVUNIRE9XTiB0byAjIDExPGJyPk1hbGlr IE1jQ2xhaW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0ZTVXZzTFNVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j RlNVdnNMU1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlNV Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZTVUZvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvcmRhbnRyYXYxMz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam9yZGFudHJhdjEzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd2NzYzRHdHRWdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dj c2M0R3R0VnY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRXZhbiBGb3N0ZXIgKEBFdmFuTm9s ZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXZhbk5vbGVzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTcwOTMwNTU0NDA0NzQxMTIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmVzdCBjYXRjaCBpcyBub3QgZXZlbiBvbiB0aGUgcG9sbC4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYWxpa01jQ2xhaW4xMT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFsaWtNY0NsYWluMTE8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ybEQ0akpjR1A1Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vcmxE NGpKY0dQNTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JlaHVSMEpzdFUi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iZWh1UjBKc3RVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENo cmlzIE1GVEsgR3V0aHJpZSAoQGNocmlzZ3V0aDEzODkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2hyaXNndXRoMTM4OS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2Mjky Mzg5NjQ2NjkzOTkwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAy MiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

McClain is also an outstanding run blocker as you can see in the video below. This season for the Seminoles, McClain recorded a run-blocking grade of 70.5 on PFF over 152 run-blocking snaps.