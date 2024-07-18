The matchup will be part of a double-header at Capital One Arena on December 12. Prior to the Nittany Lions and Black Knights taking the ice, the Army and Navy club ice hockey teams will battle it out.

“We are ecstatic to be able to welcome college hockey back to Capital One Arena,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment in a press release. “It is an honor to host this college hockey showcase ahead of the iconic Army-Navy football game, giving fans a chance to witness this storied rivalry on the ice and then see two top Division I teams match up against each other. The military is an integral part of our community in the Washington, D.C. area and Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a long history of harnessing the power of sports to make a lasting difference in the lives of those who serve our country.”

“It’s truly an honor to be a part of the first-ever Capital Hockey Classic,” Nittany Lions head coach Guy Gadowsky said in the press release. “The Army-Navy football game is a yearly spectacle and to add a hockey component to this special weekend is an awesome opportunity. I’m excited we will be able to spread our Hockey Valley community to the DMV area, an area we haven’t been to yet in our short history, but one with a large alumni base. We know there will be a lot of Blue & White support in D.C.! We Are!”



Penn State is coming off a 15-18-3 season in 2023-24 including 7-14-3 in conference play. The matchup between the Nittany Lions and Black Knights will be the fifth matchup all time between the two programs since Penn State became a Division I program. The Nittany Lions are 4-0 in the previous matchups.





