Penn State Hoops big man John Harrar is headed to Eagles rookie mini camp

Yes you read that correct, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound big man for the Nittany Lions hoops team this past season will be taking his talents to the gridiron as he was invited to the Eagles mini camp in the hopes that he can earn a roster spot.

Now some might say how is this possible, but if you knew Harrar's past, it's not all that crazy. Before signing on with Penn State basketball, the Strath Haven High School alum played both tight end and defensive end for high school and was pretty good at it too. Harrar earned 10 total scholarship offers and even committed to play for the Army - West Point football program back in January of 2017.

However in the end, Harrar followed his heart and decided that he wanted to play basketball at the collegiate level and after earning offers from Connecticut and Penn State for hoops, he decided to stay home to wear the blue and white.