Penn State hoops defeats Cornell, hands Big Red first loss of the season

Penn State grabbed an early lead against Cornell at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night, but it was a rocky, back-and-forth affair for the rest of the night.

After going up 11-4 in the first five minutes of the game, Penn State got caught on its heels by the Big Red. Cornell was scoring at will, while the Nittany Lion offense was stagnant for a 22-6 Cornell run.

Penn State was getting beat at its own game with Cornell out-rebounding it and winning with points in the paint, but John Harrar took over inside to key a nice response for the Nittany Lions. He grabbed two and-1s to get Penn State back in the groove.

Then, leading scorer Sam Sessoms took over. Sessoms had been quieted for a while, but he made four 3-pointers in the last two minutes to drive a 14-4 Penn State run to close the half up 41-38.

The Nittany Lions came out of the half with a couple of nice possessions on both ends of the floor, but then a few ugly turnovers and some hot Cornell shooting keyed another big 12-0 run for the Big Red.

After some more back-and-forth action, Penn State’s defense tightened up and forced a long scoring drought for almost four minutes to get the Nittany Lions back in the game.

Sessoms took over again late in the second half. On two straight possessions, he nailed huge 3-pointers with the shot clock winding down.

Cornell got cold from the floor late, while Penn State was swarming with hustle plays to close it out.

It wasn’t easy, but the Nittany Lions completed Micah Shrewsberry’s “gritty not pretty” mantra with a 85-74 win on Monday night.