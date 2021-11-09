Penn State Hoops HC Shrewsberry details what it takes to win in the B1G

When Penn State hired Micah Shrewsberry in March, he inherited one of the most unique situations possible as a head coach. He succeeded interim head coach Jim Ferry after former Nittany Lion head coach Pat Chambers resigned prior to the 2020-21 season. Penn State lost a large portion of its players between the end of the season and Shrewsberry’s hiring, too, with numerous key contributors departing via the transfer portal. The first-year head coach had his work cut out for him, but he built his roster back up, starting with John Harrar and Seth Lundy — Penn State staples who had entered the transfer portal before deciding to return to Happy Valley. With Harrar and Lundy as his centerpieces, Shrewsberry started to bring in a number of veteran transfers to fill out his roster. His 2021-22 roster is now set, but it doesn’t mean things have gone perfectly since nailing it down. He admitted his team’s offensive prowess is currently well behind that of its defense, but with a group of guys still getting to know each other, he isn’t expecting perfection right away.

“We don't need to be perfect or peaking on Nov. 10. We're gonna have ups and downs as we go throughout the season because we're still continuing to learn each other,” Shrewsberry said. “We're still continuing to become a better, more cohesive team.” Penn State opens its season at home on Nov. 10 against Youngstown State, and the starting lineup is far from set with so many new players on the roster this season. Having variability in experience can undoubtedly pose a challenge for a head coach, but the players he’s brought in have made his job a bit easier thus far. Shrewsberry commended players like Greg Lee and Sam Sessoms, for whom competing is “what they do.” He noted players like Jalen Pickett and Jaheam Cornwall don’t get “too high” or “too low,” and the pair of transfers have been important to keeping the team steady. When you add a glue guy like Harrar to a group of transfers and veteran players motivated to win now, things can click sooner than expected for a group that’s been thrown together quickly. “You get one opportunity with this group,” Shrewsberry said. “Nobody knows what the future holds with any team. But you get one opportunity each year., and let's take advantage of that. And I think they've done that.”