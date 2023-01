As a high rising, 6-foot-7 and 215-pound guard/wing with tenacious and instinctive defense, Sidwell Friends (DC) Class of 2024 prospect Caleb Williams has a unique all around game.

He's able to play and guard multiple positions, with his ability to disrupt the passing lanes and instigate turnovers being one of his bedrock assets as a player. Bouncy and playing above the rim, Williams is also a dependable mid range jump shooter with a knack for carving out space for his shot.

The DMV area recruit went viral at the culmination of his sophomore season, when he came up with a wild, buzzer beating putback which sent Sidwell Friends to a 46-45 DCSAA state championship.