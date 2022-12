Penn State has casted a wide net all over the country and beyond, as a deep and talented 2024 class has several unique options the Nittany Lions have invested time and attention into.

All the way from Belgium, Class of 2024 Matthew Hodge, is a 6-foot-8 wing now at St. Rose in Belmar, NJ. Penn State has expressed high interest in Hodge, who is the son of former Old Dominion forward Odell Hodge.