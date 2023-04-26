Johnson is former four-star recruit who played his high school ball down in Arizona at Hillcrest Prep Academy, but originally hails from Moon Township, Pennsylvania. He is also the younger brother of current Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson .

Penn State Basketball lands their fourth transfer of the offseason as former North Carolina forward Puff Johnson has committed to the Nittany Lions following an official visit to campus earlier this week.

As a recruit, Johnson was one of the highest ranked prospects in the 2020 recruiting cycle (No. 64 overall) and chose to commit to the University of North Carolina over 18 other scholarship offers from programs such as Arizona, Auburn, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and several others.

Now despite the high ranking, things don't always work for these highly ranked recruits as Johnson struggled a bit for the Tar Heels over his three seasons with the program. This past year was his best of the three and he averaged just 4.1ppg and 2.7rpg on just 38.7% from the field.

Along with Penn State, Johnson also took a visit to Butler and received interest from Arizona State, Kentucky, Indiana and about 15 or so other programs before ending his recruitment by committing to the Nittany Lions.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson and other Penn State basketball updates right here on Happy Valley Insider!