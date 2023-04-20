Hicks is a New Jersey native where he played his high school ball for Camden Catholic before enrolling at Temple prior to the 2021-22 season.

Penn State basketball head coach Mike Rhoades and staff continue to add via the transfer portal today as former Temple forward Zach Hicks has committed to the program. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

This past season, which was also was Hicks best season, he averaged 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists a game while shooting 34.8% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Now the shooting percentages weren't the best in the world, but to put into perspective his three point percentage would've ranked as the sixth best on the Nittany Lions last season among players that attempted a minimum of 2+ threes per game.

With the current outlook of the roster, Hicks will more than likely be a starting wing for the Nittany Lions, a similar role that he played for the Owls this past season.

With Hicks now on board, Penn State is now up to six total scholarship players as he join the likes of guards Ace Baldwin, Kanye Clary, Jameel Brown, forward Nick Kern Jr. and big man Demetrius Lilley.

Hicks has two years of eligibility remaining to be played in State College.