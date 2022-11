Loyalty is hard to come by.

For Penn State, however, being the first to offer 6-foot-10, 205-pound Class of 2025 big man Badara Diakite and showing loyalty throughout a long recruiting process ahead could potentially work in their favor.

Diakete improved incrementally in all facets of his game, showing agility and rim protection for the NY Lightning on the AAU circuit this summer.

With his length and a skill set predicated on running the floor and finishing above the rim, Diakete has appeal to the high major market.