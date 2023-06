Penn State continues to actively scout the Nike EYBL market for talent. On Monday, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to a witty, poised 6-foot-5 Class of 2025 guard in Amari Evans.

From Pittsburgh originally, Evans has been a force for the New York-based New Heights Lightning. With his high percentage shooting, reads, and ability to engineer scoring spurts as a disher and scorer, Evans has fled obscurity this spring.