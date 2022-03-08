Penn State Hoops to play in 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

Although the 2022 college basketball season isn't over just yet, some news is already starting to surface about next year's schedule as Penn State Basketball will be among the teams competing in the 2022 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

The Nittany Lions will join Charleston, Colorado State, Davidson, Furman, Old Dominion, South Carolina and Virginia Tech down at the recently renovated TD Arena down at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Here's a quick biography on the three day long classic according to the event's website.

"The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic is an early-season Division 1 college basketball tournament played each November at TD Arena in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. The tournament, entering its 15th year in 2022, features a bracket format with 12 games over three days. Each team competes in one game per day regardless of results. The 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic will be played Nov. 17, 18 & 20."

Official matchups for the event will be announced at a later date.