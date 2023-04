Penn State's busy recruiting weekend is underway and a notable 2025 prospect has been added to the list of visitors. 2025 wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery confirmed with Happy Valley Insider on Friday morning that he was on campus visiting the Nittany Lions program.

Montgomery, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver out of Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, Florida picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions last October.