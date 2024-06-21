Another official visitor has been added to the list this weekend for Penn State. The No. 35 prospect in the country and near five-star, Zahir Mathis will be on campus for an official visit this weekend, Happy Valley Insider confirmed on Friday morning with a source familiar with the situation.

The Imhotep Charter standout committed to Ohio State back in January but Penn State has remained in touch with the high four-star talent. Mathis's trip this weekend will be his first visit to Penn State in over a year, his last trip to Happy Valley came on April 11, 2023. That being said, in total, Mathis has not ben one to make many visits anywhere. His last trip to Ohio State also come over a year ago.

Notably, Mathis is not the only Imhotep Charter standout on campus as four-star running back Jabree Coleman is also set to be on campus for an official visit.

Penn State currently holds 16 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks eighth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. They currently, however, hold no defensive line commitments though linebacker commitment Dayshaun Burnett could eventually grow into a defensive end in the future.