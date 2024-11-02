Penn State hosts Bo Bassett in hopes to score highly-coveted recruit

Perhaps one of the most highly-coveted recruits in high school wrestling history is in Happy Valley this weekend, taking his official visit with the Nittany Lions.

Bo Bassett, a Junior from Bishop McCort, is in State College on one of his first on-campus recruiting visits. Bassett, who is ranked #4 on FloWrestling's Pound for Pound High School Wrestling Big Board, is fresh off a visit to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

This weekend he will likely attend the Penn State - Ohio State football game and get first-hand experience inside what has been the most successful wrestling program in the country in the past 15 years.