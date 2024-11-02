Penn State hosts Bo Bassett in hopes to score highly-coveted recruit

Perhaps one of the most highly-coveted recruits in high school wrestling history is in Happy Valley this weekend, taking his official visit with the Nittany Lions.
Bo Bassett, a Junior from Bishop McCort, is in State College on one of his first on-campus recruiting visits. Bassett, who is ranked #4 on FloWrestling's Pound for Pound High School Wrestling Big Board, is fresh off a visit to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
This weekend he will likely attend the Penn State - Ohio State football game and get first-hand experience inside what has been the most successful wrestling program in the country in the past 15 years.
Various coaching staffs have visited Bassett at his house, including Big Ten opponents Iowa and Rutgers. Cael Sanderson did not take a visit to Bassett, instead opting for their first recruiting conversations to be held in State College.
So far, he has only taken visits to Michigan and Iowa, with his trip to the Hawkeyes taking place last weekend.
Ahead of Bassett in Flo's rankings are Marcus Blaze, Jax Forrest, and PJ Duke. Duke has already committed to Penn State, and Blaze and Forrest are set to make their commitments in the coming months. Blaze and Forrest are both listed at 132 pounds, while Bassett, who is coming off his second Super 32 title, is listed at 144.
Bassett has not posted a recruiting update since September 12, where he listed his final 19 schools.
Among them was Penn State and worth contenders Iowa, Oklahoma State, Cornell, Ohio State, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, Rutgers, Arizona State, and Lehigh, among others.
