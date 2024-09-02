Miller Moss has 378 yards, but only one TD. Both teams only rushed 60ish yards. Disrupt the USC passing attack, and you win. USC Defense is extremely fast. They are on you quick. So hitting gaps and running plays that develop quickly are key. USC offensive line beatable, especially for a Penn State defensive line.

USC held it together very well and showed no fear in a last minute comeback, looking very strong in week one against a top ranked LSU team.

Right now it looks like the matchup Oct 12th will be Penn State defensive backs versus USC wide receiver. The defensive line should be able to hold their own. Although I did notice that Miller Moss definitely doesn't like being hit and you can get in his head a bit. Despite that though, he's the real deal when he gets going and Head Coach Lincoln Riley is cunning. Plus the Trojans have five weeks to adjust and improve, and they will.

Blow up their offensive line and rattle their quarterback, wear them down, make them rush and you could / should win the game. However you better be up 17 points on USC or they will be back on the scoreboard & ahead before you blink. USC scored last night in three plays versus one of the top defenses in the nation, just showing how dangerous they could be.

The Penn State - USC game will be an absolute explosive shootout, and as I've been claiming all off-season, USC is underrated and my sleeper to win the Big Ten. I also have had PSU losing at USC for months on the road to the Trojans, but for Penn State's sake, hopefully I'm wrong.