Penn State football is set to offer a new way of getting close to the action this fall at Beaver Stadium.

Today, the program announced that it will introduce its “Beaver Stadium Tunnel Club” this year, which will give fans the ability to get close to the team on game days as they enter the field through the south tunnel.

The club, which will run fans $10,000 for four season passes, will include amenities such as an open bar, food, and snacks, private restrooms, exclusive Wi-Fi, views of the teams taking the field as well as more access throughout the season.

Being a member will also grant access to the club five additional times a year for special events such as road games, graduation, and others.

Penn State Athletics states that the annual membership fee is non-charitable and will not count towards any ticket or parking purchases this season.

There is an interest form on the Penn State Athletics site for those looking to take advantage of this unique opportunity.



