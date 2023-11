Class of 2026 in-state linebacker Colsen Gatten took the short trip from Pittsburgh to State College to take in Penn State's game against Michigan this past Saturday.

Gatten is a legacy Penn State prospect as his father Aaron Gatten played for the Nittany Lions in the late 90s to early 2000s.

On top of going to several games growing up before taking numerous visits up to this point as a college prospect, Gatten is no stranger to the program.