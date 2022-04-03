 Penn State is latest offer for New Jersey 2024 Rivals250 DB Vaboue Toure
Penn State is latest offer for New Jersey 2024 Rivals250 DB Toure

Ryan Patti • NittanyNation
Penn State is doing its best to flip 2023 Irvington (NJ) defensive back Adon Shuler from Notre Dame, but the staff in the meantime has invested interest in his teammate in 2024 standout Vaboue Toure.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder and fellow Rivals250 prospect picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday – his 12th – with Alabama, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse being the others to come through.

