On Thursday morning the Penn State football staff extended a new offer to class of 2023, four-star Linebacker Tausili Akana out of Skyridge High School (Lehi, UT).

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker recruit currently reports 30+ offers and is ranked as one of the top 60 prospect in the nation for his class.

Nittany Nation caught up with Akana briefly Thursday morning following his offer to get his thoughts on the program.