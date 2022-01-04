Penn State K/P Jordan Stout declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Jordan Stout is the latest Penn State Nittany Lion to announce he won’t be returning to the team next season. Stout, Penn State’s punter, and placekicker declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday after three years with the Nittany Lions.

The Virginia Tech transfer showed off his kicking versatility during his time in Happy Valley as he performed in all three kicking facets of the game. As a punter, his career average of 44.5 yards per punt is the highest in program history for full-time punters while he also owns the longest field goal in program history with his 57-yard boot against Pittsburgh in 2019. The Cedar Bluff, Virginia native also recorded 166 touchbacks on 197 career kickoffs.

This past season, Stout had a career year that included winning four Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week awards in 2021 as well as being a Ray Guy Award finalist which is annually given out to the nation's best punter.

The All-American and team captain will likely find his way onto an NFL roster for his punting performances in 2021 as he was second in the Big Ten in net yards per punt and fair catches forced.

