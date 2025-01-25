Penn State lands 2026 commitment from Julian Peterson

On Saturday afternoon, Rivals250 four-star cornerback Julian Peterson, who plays under former Nittany Lion Bill Belton at Winslow Township in Atco, New Jersey committed to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State hosted its first junior day of 2025 on Saturday and came away with at least one commitment.

Peterson is also ranked by Rivals as the No. 4 player in the state of New Jersey and No. 17 cornerback in the country. He committed to Penn State over notable offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Penn State, Syracuse, and West Virginia.

He is now the Nittany Lions' ninth commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle and their first commitment of the calendar year. Of those nine commitments, Penn State holds six four-star commitments, all six are members of the Rivals250.



Peterson is the second future member of the Nittany Lions secondary, joining fellow Rivasl250 prospect Matt Sieg.