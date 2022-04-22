Penn State lands a commitment from DE Jameial Lyons
It's hardly a surprise but now Penn State fans can breath a sigh of relief. Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic star defensive end Jameial Lyons has gone pubic with his commitment to the Nittany Lions. The in-state prospect has been to the State College campus more than ten times already and he was finally ready to end his recruitment.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"For a long time I knew where I wanted to go." Lyons said. "I visited Penn State as a freshman and I've been there at least 11 or 12 times and every time I've been there it feels like home. Coach Franklin is one of the best coaches in college football. That's my guy.
"Penn State is one of the best schools in college history," he said. "That defense puts a lot of guys in the NFL. I chose Penn State because I feel like they can develop me as a college player and prepare me for the NFL. My mom loves it there and it's close to home.
"One thing coach Franklin has always told me is 'The best in Pennsylvania, stay in Pennsylvania' and that always stuck with me," said Lyons. "That was one of the reasons why I chose Penn State.
"I knew I want to go to Penn State for at least a month," he said. "I held off to see if there were any other offers I was going to get but I visited Penn State again last week and just told coach Franklin 'I'm coming' because I felt like it was time.
"They use defensive a little different there," Lyons said. "They move them all around and drop them into coverage and have all different types of stunts. I played safety my freshman and sophomore year so I have the ability to move around like that and still have that nastiness to me. I feel like I' fit their scheme really well.
"Deion Barnes, one of the defensive assistants, is my guy," he said. "Ever since we started talking it seems like he's always been there for me. He would give me advice before my games and watch film together. He's played a big role in my life and I'm thankful for that."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Lyons is a unique prospect with a very high ceiling and his stock has been on the rise so far this offseason. He is every bit the 6-foot-4, 240-pounds he is listed at but he moves really well in the open field. He was at a 7-on-7 tournament recently playing tight end and had no problem creating separation when running his routes. In games, Lyons uses that natural athleticism to his advantage, especially on passing downs.
He does a good job getting into the backfield and he plays with a toughness and physicality that college coaches love. Defending against the run isn't a problem for Lyons, who has a good understanding of how to hold up at the point of attack and shed blockers to make a play on the ball carrier.
Lyons is Penn State's first 2023 commitment on the defensive front and tenth overall this cycle.