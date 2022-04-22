Penn State lands a commitment from DE Jameial Lyons

It's hardly a surprise but now Penn State fans can breath a sigh of relief. Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic star defensive end Jameial Lyons has gone pubic with his commitment to the Nittany Lions. The in-state prospect has been to the State College campus more than ten times already and he was finally ready to end his recruitment.

"For a long time I knew where I wanted to go." Lyons said. "I visited Penn State as a freshman and I've been there at least 11 or 12 times and every time I've been there it feels like home. Coach Franklin is one of the best coaches in college football. That's my guy.

"Penn State is one of the best schools in college history," he said. "That defense puts a lot of guys in the NFL. I chose Penn State because I feel like they can develop me as a college player and prepare me for the NFL. My mom loves it there and it's close to home.

"One thing coach Franklin has always told me is 'The best in Pennsylvania, stay in Pennsylvania' and that always stuck with me," said Lyons. "That was one of the reasons why I chose Penn State.

"I knew I want to go to Penn State for at least a month," he said. "I held off to see if there were any other offers I was going to get but I visited Penn State again last week and just told coach Franklin 'I'm coming' because I felt like it was time.

"They use defensive a little different there," Lyons said. "They move them all around and drop them into coverage and have all different types of stunts. I played safety my freshman and sophomore year so I have the ability to move around like that and still have that nastiness to me. I feel like I' fit their scheme really well.

"Deion Barnes, one of the defensive assistants, is my guy," he said. "Ever since we started talking it seems like he's always been there for me. He would give me advice before my games and watch film together. He's played a big role in my life and I'm thankful for that."