The Penn State Football program is well represented in the final Rivals250 rankings update for the class of 2023. Eight future Nittany Lions are ranked in the newest Rivals250 including four Nittany Lions within the top 150.

NEW RANKING: 40 PREVIOUS RANKING: 28 Leading the way for Penn State is a pair of future offensive linemen in guard Alex Birchmeier, Rivals No.40 player nationally and remains the top player in the state of Virginia.

NEW RANKING: 74 PREVIOUS RANKING: 128 Nelson made a huge leap in the final round of rankings, moving up 54 total spots as he solidified himself as a top 75 recruit in the country. He's been straight up dominant recently in a couple of the All-Star games he's participated in.

NEW RANKING: 90 PREVIOUS RANKING: 75 Joining Birchmeier in the top-100 is in-state offensive tackle Jven Williams. After making a big leap in the previous rankings, the Wyomissing Area product saw a slight drop in his overall ranking as he went from No. 75 overall to No. 90 overall in the final round of rankings.

NEW RANKING: 96 PREVIOUS RANKING: 125 This was a significant leap for the Nittany Lions top linebacker commit as he jumped 29 spots in the latest rankings update following a big senior year. Rojas also recently won the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year for his performances on the gridiron this past Fall.

NEW RANKING: 149 PREVIOUS RANKING: Unranked The Florida safety had one heck of a senior year for St. Thomas Aquinas, as he did it all for arguably the state's top secondary this past Fall as they won another Sunshine State championship. With that being said, he not only made the leap into the top 250 rankings, but debuts at No. 149 overall. "Mack is a bellringer who can cover on defense and is a game changer in the return game. The Nittany Lions are getting one of the nation’s best who should contribute early on defense with a chance to make an impact on special teams." -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Ryan Wright

NEW RANKING: 175 PREVIOUS RANKING: 165 Not too much of a drop for the Massachusetts native, as he went down 10 spots in the latest rankings and most of that can be attributed to others hopping him in the rankings versus him actually dropping. Rappleyea still easily ranks as one of the top Massachusetts prospects in his class along with being one of the best TEs as well.

NEW RANKING: 188 PREVIOUS RANKING: 169 Filling out the top 200 for Penn State is in-state linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, ranked 188th overall nationally and it was a hard one to rank since he didn't play at all this past season as he recovered from injury.

NEW RANKING: 221 PREVIOUS RANKING: 214 Rounding out Penn State's representation within the Rivals250 is Exeter Township (PA) standout tight end Joey Schlaffer at No. 214 nationally. He also saw a slight drop, but nothing too significant.