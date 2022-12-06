The Penn State Football program is well represented in the newest Rivals250 rankings update for the class of 2023. Eight future Nittany Lions are ranked in the newest Rivals250 including four Nittany Lions within the top 150.

Leading the way for Penn State is a pair of future offensive linemen in guard Alex Birchmeier, Rivals No.28 player nationally and the No.2 guard in the country. He's also the top player in the state of Virginia.

Joining Birchmeier in the top-100 is in-state offensive tackle Jven Williams. The Wyomissing Area product was one of the top risers in the rankings, moving up 112 spots

This is what national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman had to say about Williams in our Rivals Rankings Week: Fifteen biggest risers in the Rivals250 article.

"Williams is an outstanding offensive line prospect with a very high ceiling. He might be one of the top two or three run blockers in this class. The Penn State commit shows unique athleticism for an interior lineman. Williams has no problem driving his man off the line, making key blocks at the second or third level, and is excellent at finding a defender to block when in space. Williams has very little experience as a pass blocker so he could see his ranking rise even more once those skills are put on display."

Also within the top 150 is Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas, coming in at No. 125, and Alabama safety DaKaari nelson coming in at No.128 nationally. Milton Academy tight end Andrew Rappleyea is ranked No.165 nationally as well as the country's No. 13 prospect.

Filling out the top 200 for Penn State is in-state linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, ranked 169th nationally as well as the country's No. 10 linebacker.

Rounding out Penn State's representation within the Rivals250 is Exeter Township (PA) standout tight end Joey Schlaffer at No. 214 nationally and St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) cornerback Conrad Hussey at No.245.

Four-star commitments that sit outside the Rivals250 include defensive end Jameial Lyons, defensive back King Mack, and defensive back Elliot Washington

Penn State ranks 14th in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle but second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State, and sits currently at No.5 nationally.