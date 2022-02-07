Penn State lands highly coveted Cornell transfer OL Hunter Nourzad
Penn State Football hit a home run today via the transfer portal as the program was able to add one of the most highly coveted offensive lineman this offseason in Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad.
The 6-foot-4, 298-pound offensive lineman played his high school ball at The Walker School down in Georgia before playing for the Big Red at the college level for four seasons.
"Thank you to everyone who recruited me during this process! I've decided to commit to Penn State Football to continue my football career! #WeAre," Nourzad said via Twitter.
|OVR OFF GRADE
|PASS BLOCKING
|RUN BLOCKING
|
72.7
(7th among PSU)
|
77.9
(1st among PSU)
|
65.7
(3rd among PSU)
Nourzad announced via Twitter today that he was choosing the Nittany Lions over the likes of Auburn, Illinois, Iowa, Miami, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and many others.
The transfer offensive lineman will now graduate in May 2022 with his degree from Cornell and then will join the Nittany Lions not too long after that. In his four years with the program, Nourzad appeared in 20 consecutive games for the Big Red, all of which were at right tackle, but he will more than likely play on the interior for Penn State.
Nourzad will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in State College this summer.