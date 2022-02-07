Penn State lands highly coveted Cornell transfer OL Hunter Nourzad

Penn State Football hit a home run today via the transfer portal as the program was able to add one of the most highly coveted offensive lineman this offseason in Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad.

The 6-foot-4, 298-pound offensive lineman played his high school ball at The Walker School down in Georgia before playing for the Big Red at the college level for four seasons.

"Thank you to everyone who recruited me during this process! I've decided to commit to Penn State Football to continue my football career! #WeAre," Nourzad said via Twitter.