Penn State lands in-state four-star wideout Yazeed Haynes

Penn State added to their top-10 2023 recruiting class on Sunday evening when North Penn(PA) four-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Haynes is a player that over the last week became a top target for the Nittany Lions after an impressive showing last weekend while camping in Happy Valley. During the camp, Haynes showed off blazing speed, recording a 4.39 forty-yard dash, and performed well in the one-on-one portion of the camp as well. He would earn an offer from James Franklin and his staff with that effort and quickly scheduled his official visit to campus for this weekend.

Originally, Haynes was expecting to make an official visit to Minnesota as well as visits to Georgia and Tennessee but those visits now appear to be off the table.