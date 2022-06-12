Penn State lands in-state four-star wideout Yazeed Haynes
Penn State added to their top-10 2023 recruiting class on Sunday evening when North Penn(PA) four-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
Haynes is a player that over the last week became a top target for the Nittany Lions after an impressive showing last weekend while camping in Happy Valley. During the camp, Haynes showed off blazing speed, recording a 4.39 forty-yard dash, and performed well in the one-on-one portion of the camp as well. He would earn an offer from James Franklin and his staff with that effort and quickly scheduled his official visit to campus for this weekend.
Originally, Haynes was expecting to make an official visit to Minnesota as well as visits to Georgia and Tennessee but those visits now appear to be off the table.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver out of Lansdale recently has seen his stock rise dramatically here on Rivals as well after dominating at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Philadelphia, taking home the wide receiver MVP honors. This past week, Haynes saw himself go from an unranked three-star prospect to a four-star prospect and a member of the Rivals250, coming in as the 219th best player nationally and the fourth-best player in the Keystone State.
Haynes was originally committed to Rutgers for about two months, committing on March 24th before decommitting from the Scarlet Knights on May 23. At the time, it appeared Minnesota was going to be the favorite to land Haynes but his camp last week at Penn State changed everything in his recruitment. He also holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, and West Virginia.
The commitment from Haynes is the 13th of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, he is also the second wide receiver in the class joining Winslow Township (NJ) athlete Ejani Shakir, who committed in mid-May.
