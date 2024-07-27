"I love the coaching staff. It's close to home," Brown told Rivals' Adam Friedman. "They welcomed my family to come to practice. It's literally just perfect."

The four-star offensive lineman is a borderline five-star prospect according to Rivals ranked as the No. 35 player nationally including the top player in the Keystone State. He’s also ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country. Brown chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Missouri, Miami and others.

Penn State has picked up their biggest commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle yet. Four-star offensive tackle Kevin Brown has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Brown is the fourth commitment in the cycle for James Franklin’s program and the third Rivals250 commitment joining QB Troy Huhn and RB Messiah Mickens. Delaware WR Jahsiear Rogers also committed to the Nittany Lions earlier on Saturday as part of their 2026 recruiting class. Now, Brown is the highest-rated prospect in that group.

The nail in the coffin for Penn State to land Brown came during his unofficial visit to campus for its Lasch Bash. Some of Penn State's other commitments were key in helping the Nittany Lions land Brown as well, most notably 2026 signal caller Troy Huhn.

"I got to talk to a lot of commits. I got to talk with Troy, the quarterback coming from California. He's all the way out in California and he committed Penn State. It was a testament to Penn State, how much the players loved Penn State, the coaches, the community," Brown said.

James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein were also a driving force behind Brown's pledge shortly after his trip to Happy Valley.

"We call like every week and he's [Trautwein] just so real. Him and Franklin, they're so real. They're honest, open and just direct. He'll tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear and it's a good relationship. I love him," Brown said.