Penn State lands major commitment from Rivals250 DE Max Granville
The Penn State Nittany Lions have landed one of their biggest commitments of the 2025 recruiting cycle as four-star Rivals250 defensive end Max Granville has announced that he has committed to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive lineman chose the Nittany Lions over Baylor, USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma with the latter two being the Nittany Lions' biggest competition for the Sugar Land, Texas native.
It was Penn State's official visit with Granville earlier this month that really changed the tide of the recruitment. The official visit put the Nittany Lions in the lead for the Texas prospect and it was ultimately too much for the other program's involved to overcome.
"I already knew prior to the visit that this was a great football fit for me," Granville told Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson earlier in June. "That's the only reason I would go to a school in Pennsylvania, leaving Texas. It's a great opportunity, great scheme, and I definitely mess with the coaches up there. Coach (Deion) Barnes, he doesn't try to just rub your shoulders and all that and give you something fake. He's just real. He's cool, but he's real. I know he's going to coach me hard if I go there and definitely develop me."
Granville is the second defensive end commitment for the Nittany Lions in the 2025 recruiting cycle joining Maryland prospect Cortez Harris. Harris committed to the Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon following his own official visit to Happy Valley.
Granville is also the 18th commitment for Penn State in their 2025 recruiting class and their fifth Rivals250 commitment joining DB Daryus Dixson, RB Jabree Coleman, RB Jahmir Joseph, and LB Alex Tatsch.
For Penn State, it also marks the seventh commitment in a 14-day span. The Nittany Lions didn't have a commitment in June until Daryus Dixson announced his decision on June 10, since then, the Nittany Lions have been hot with commitments from CB Jahmir Joseph, S Antonio Branch Jr, RB Jabree Coleman, DE Cortez Harris, WR Braswell Thomas, and now Granville.
|POS.
|NAME
|ST
|STARS
|RTG
|DATE
|
RB
|
FL
|
5.8
|
4/16/23
|
LB
|
NJ
|
5.9
|
9/24/23
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
9/25/23
|
TE
|
PA
|
5.7
|
9/26/23
|
QB
|
CO
|
5.8
|
11/14/23
|
DB
|
PA
|
5.6
|
12/21/23
|
OL
|
CT
|
5.8
|
1/24/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/4/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/7/24
|
OL
|
NJ
|
5.5
|
2/11/24
|
WR
|
NY
|
5.5
|
2/16/24
|
RB
|
AL
|
6.0
|
4/11/24
|
TE
|
VA
|
5.8
|
5/8/24
|
CB
|
CA
|
5.9
|
6/10/24
|
CB
|
PA
|
5.7
|
6/17/24
|
S
|
FL
|
5.7
|
6/19/24
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.9
|
6/22/24
|
DE
|
MD
|
5.7
|
6/23/24
|
WR
|
NJ
|
5.8
|
6/23/24
|
DE
|
Max Granville
|
TX
|
5.8
|
6/24/24
