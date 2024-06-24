The Penn State Nittany Lions have landed one of their biggest commitments of the 2025 recruiting cycle as four-star Rivals250 defensive end Max Granville has announced that he has committed to Penn State. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive lineman chose the Nittany Lions over Baylor, USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma with the latter two being the Nittany Lions' biggest competition for the Sugar Land, Texas native.



It was Penn State's official visit with Granville earlier this month that really changed the tide of the recruitment. The official visit put the Nittany Lions in the lead for the Texas prospect and it was ultimately too much for the other program's involved to overcome. "I already knew prior to the visit that this was a great football fit for me," Granville told Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson earlier in June. "That's the only reason I would go to a school in Pennsylvania, leaving Texas. It's a great opportunity, great scheme, and I definitely mess with the coaches up there. Coach (Deion) Barnes, he doesn't try to just rub your shoulders and all that and give you something fake. He's just real. He's cool, but he's real. I know he's going to coach me hard if I go there and definitely develop me."

