Penn State lands star in-state TE Andrew Olesh over Michigan, Oregon

On Friday afternoon, the Nittany Lions landed star in-state tight end Andrew Olesh , flipping the Southern Lehigh standout out from the Michigan Wolverines, the Nittany Lions' Big Ten Championship game opponent, the Oregon Ducks was also pushing heavily for Olesh.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have pulled off a massive recruiting win as the 2025 early signing period comes to an end.

Olesh is ranked by Rivals as the No. 164 overall in the Rivals250, the No. 3 player in the state of Pennsylvania, and the No. 5 tight end nationally.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound tight end was one of Penn State's top targets regardless of position in the 2025 recruiting class.

The Nittany Lions were one of the first programs to truly show interest in the talented tight end, hosting him on campus numerous times in 2023 before extending an offer to him in January.

Early on in his recruitment, it appeared that the Nittany Lions would ultimately be the team to beat. However, his recruitment became crowded as the offseason progressed with the likes of Miami, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and getting involved.

As other programs began to show increased interest, the Nittany Lions' early momentum began to fade but there was still hope heading into the summer that he would be a Nittany Lion. He would take official visits to Alabama, Florida, Penn State, and Michigan before committing on July 8 to the Wolverines. Ultimately, in July, Olesh chose the Michigan Wolverines over the Nittany Lions, it was a tough break for the Nittany Lions at the time but James Franklin and tight ends coach Ty Howle continued their pursuit of Olesh into the fall.

As the 2024 season progressed, the Nittany Lions were able to get Olesh to return to campus for the program's matchup against Ohio State on November 2. He would also take November visits to Notre Dame, Oregon, and Michigan. However, in the days and even hours leading up to Olesh's decision, it was unclear where the four-star tight end would ultimately land. But on Friday, he chose to stay home and be a Nittany Lion.

Olesh is now one of three tight ends in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, joining four-star prospect Matt Henderson, and three-star Brian Kortovich, who committed to Penn State on Monday. The Nittany Lions unsure of what Olesh's decision was going to be were comfortable with taking all three of the talented and highly athletic tight ends.