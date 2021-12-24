Penn State lands Western Kentucky transfer WR Mitchell Tinsley

Penn State Football has landed their first transfer portal prospect of the offseason as Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley announced his intentions to transfer to State College via Instagram on Friday night.

A former class of 2018 wide receiver recruit out of Missouri, Tinsley spent his first two seasons of college at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Western Kentucky prior to the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect appeared in 26 total games for the Hilltoppers over the past two years, but this past season was his best. As a junior, Tinsley finished with 87 receptions for 1402 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as part of a record-breaking offense for the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe recently broke former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s single-season FBS passing records for passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62), and Tinsley was a huge part of his success.

“It get like the right fit for me,” Tinsley told Nittany Nittany regarding his commitment. “I love the stage they can put me on.” During his recruitment, Tinsley was primarily in touch with Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and offensive analyst Danny O’Brien.

What can Penn State fans expect from him next fall? “They can expect me to be a consistent consistent playmaker. I will also be the best teammate I can be.”

Mitchell is immediately eligible and should contribute, if not start from the minute he steps foot on campus. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.