The Penn State official roster was updated on Thursday morning and with the recent updates came four positional changes. The biggest of those changes is Nittany Lions star linebacker Abdul Carter making the move from the second level of the defense, to the defensive line. The 6-3, 250-pound Carter is now listed as a defensive end on the Nittany Lions' newest roster after spending each of his first two seasons as an outside linebacker for the program. The move to defensive end doesn't come as a huge suprise as many believed that the Philadelphia native's long term future was likely as an edge rusher.

Advertisement

Over his first two seasons with the program, Carter has played in all 26 games, recording 105 tackles including 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. As a sophomore, the former La Salle College standout totaled 49 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also had one interception, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble. The move to defensive end will allow Carter to use his size, explosiveness and strong pass rushing skiillset to be a bigger part of the Nittany Lions' pass rush.

Nittany Lions move former JUCO prospect back to linebacker

Former Lackawanna standout Tyrece Mills has once again changed positions. After starting his career ouat as a linebacker for the Nittany Lions in 2022 and making the move to safety last season, the Philadelphia native is now back at linebacker. He recorded two tackles last season while playing in four games.

Lamont Payne makes the small move from cornerback to safety

Former four-star cornerback Lamont Payne will be making the switch to safety. The move was expected to become official today after Nittany Lions' safeties coach Anthony Poindexter named the former Chartiers Valley prospect as the safety room's top peformer for the program's most recent winter workouts. As a true freshman in 2023, Payne did not see the field.

Mehki Flowers switching to the offensive side of the ball