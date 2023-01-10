Looking to build on their 11-win 2022 season that saw him them finish at No. 7 in the final AP Poll of the season, the Penn State Nittany Lions received a major boost for the 2023 season as linebacker Curtis Jacobs announced his return via Twitter.

The sophomore linebacker out of McDonogh High School outside Baltimore (MD) was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media for the 2022 season. He started in 11 games for the Nittany Lions this season, recording 52 tackles including 7.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks. He also recorded one interception returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The third-year linebacker had his best game of the season in Penn State's White Out win over Minnesota, recording 14 tackles including two tackles for a loss. In the Rose Bowl, he was also dominant, recording five tackles including two tackles for a loss and two sacks.

It was a strong follow up season to Jacob's freshman season in which he started in 11 games, playing in 12 en route to 61 tackles including seven tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also played in eight games as a true freshman in 2020, recording nine tackles. All in all, over 29 career games, Jacobs has recorded 122 tackles, 15.0 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

With Jacobs set to return, the Nittany Lions will be returning a talented linebacker room in 2023. Returning alongside Jacobs as of right now includes rising star Abdul Carter but also names such as Tyler Elsdon, Kobe King, Dominic DeLuca and Jamari Buddin.The Nittany Lions also have at their disposal Tyrece Mills and Keon Wylie, both were members of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class. Mills missed the 2023 season due to injury while Wylie redshirted his true freshman season. Camp Hill (PA) native Charlie Katshir also has a sixth year of eligibility remaining, if he chooses to use it.



The Nittany Lions' linebacker room will also receive a trio of reinforcements from the 2023 recruiting class as Tony Rojas, Ta'Mere Robinson, and Kaveion Keys are all set to join the program. Rojas and Robinson have both enrolled on campus already.



In year one of the Manny Diaz era as Penn State's defensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions' linebacker room went from a question mark entering the season to a quality and consistent room as the season progressed. It was aided massively by the development of Philadelphia (PA) native Abdul Carter who has quickly become one of the Big Ten's premier linebackers as well as the leadership and athleticism from Jacobs.

