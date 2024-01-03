Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs has already announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft and as has chases his NFL dreams, Jacobs will be playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game announced on Wednesday morning.

Jacobs played in 45 games over the last four years for the Nittany Lions, recording 172 tackles including 105 solo tackles and 24 tackles for a loss. He also had 9.5 career sacks in his four years with the Nittany Lions as well as two interceptions, five pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Jacobs was a Rivals100 prospect as part of the 2020 recruiting cycle out of McDonogh High School in Owings Mills, Maryland. He was ranked as the No. 60 player in the country, the No. 4 player in the state of Maryland, and a top-six inside linebacker. Jacobs committed to the Nittany Lions very early in his recruitment but also held offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Jacobs will be joining fellow Nittany Lions Hunter Nourzad and Caedan Wallace at the Shine Bowl. The Shine Bowl is set to take place on February 1 in Frisco, Texas,