Penn State LB Ellis Brooks to forego Outback Bowl, entering NFL Draft

Penn State Football linebacker Ellis Brooks has announced that he will be foregoing the upcoming Outback Bowl versus Arkansas and will be entering his name into the 2022 NFL Draft per his Twitter.

Brooks originally a member of the 2017 recruiting class and was one of the highest ranked recruits in the country coming in at No. 201 overall. At the end of his recruitment, Brooks decided to commit to Penn State over 25 other offers from schools such as Duke, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss and a bunch of others.

After redshirting his true freshman year in State College, the Virginia native would go on to become a mainstay in the Nittany Lions defense appearing in 47 games (21 starts) over the next four seasons.

This past year was easily Brooks best season as he finished with 100 total tackles (54 solo) to go along with one sack and one pass deflection.

Stay tuned for more on Brooks and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation!