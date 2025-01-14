Penn State LB Kobe King announces intentions to enter NFL Draft

Penn State redshirt junior linebacker Kobe King will not be joining several of his teammates in returning to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season. Instead, the Detroit, Michigan native has announced he will be chasing his NFL dreams and entering the draft.

"Nittany Nation, I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to pursue my passion to the best of my ability," King said in a statement.

"To my coaches and staff here at this amazing university, I want to express my gratitude for the time, effort, and belief you have invested in me. The support from Coach Franklin, Coach Connor, Coach Manny, and Coach Pry - your guidance has helped me prosper over the last four years, both on and off the field," he added.

"To the best fans in the nation, thank you for showing my teammates and me unwavering support. Nothing compares to the energy and passion you bring to every game.

I want to give a shoutout to my teammates for trusting in me and allowing me to help lead us through battles and adversity without second-guessing. The relationships we've built and the brotherhood we've formed will never diminish.

To my loving parents, I am beyond grateful and thankful for the unconditional love and support you have shown me. Thank you for the sacrifices you've made to get me where I am today. They have truly molded me into the man I am.

With that being said, after looking back at everything I've cultivated here and reflecting on the lengthy conversations and prayers about the next step, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

I will forever bleed blue and white."

Notably in his statement, King thanked numerous coaches except the program's most recent defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tom Allen. Allen left the Nittany Lions on Monday after one season to take the defensive coordinator job at Clemson.

That being said, this season under the guidance of Allen and assistant coach Dan Connor, King had a career season with 97 tackles including nine tackles for loss and three sacks.