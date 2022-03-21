 Penn State legacy recruit Carey Booth talks Penn State, updates recruitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-21 08:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Penn State legacy recruit Carey Booth talks Penn State, updates recruitment

Max Ralph • NittanyNation
Staff Writer
@maxralph_

Coach Micah Shrewsberry has already had his son, Braeden Shrewsberry, commit to his 2023 recruiting class, and he’s trying to get another prospect with family ties in the class.

Penn State offered Carey Booth, son of legendary Nittany Lion and current Denver Nuggets General Manager Calvin Booth, in November.

“I was really glad that they offered,” Carey told Nittany Nation. “I really like the program. I like the school. It's in the Big Ten. So I was excited.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}