Penn State legacy recruit Carey Booth talks Penn State, updates recruitment

Coach Micah Shrewsberry has already had his son, Braeden Shrewsberry, commit to his 2023 recruiting class, and he’s trying to get another prospect with family ties in the class.

Penn State offered Carey Booth, son of legendary Nittany Lion and current Denver Nuggets General Manager Calvin Booth, in November.

“I was really glad that they offered,” Carey told Nittany Nation. “I really like the program. I like the school. It's in the Big Ten. So I was excited.”