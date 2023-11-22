The Penn State Nittany Lions will face a ranked opponent for the first time under head coach Mike Rhoades on Thursday afternoon when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Florida as part of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Nittany Lions are 4-0 on the season after defeating Morehead State this past Friday 74-51. Texas A&M enters the invitational with a 4-0 record of their own with notable wins over Ohio State, SMU, and Oral Roberts so far this season.

The Nittany Lions and Aggies last met in last year's NCAA Tournament with Penn State picking up a 76-59 win in the first round. Outside of that win, Texas A&M has won each of the other four meetings including a 98-87 win in 2017 as part of the Progressive Classic. Also a part of the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational which is set to take place between Thursday and Sunday is FAU, Butler, Iowa State, VCU, Boise State, and Virginia Tech.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: November 23, 2023 12:00 p.m. ET WHERE: State Farm Field House (5,000) -- Kissimmee, Florida TV/STREAM: ESPN Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) / SiriusXM Ch. 372 & SXM App Big Ten Radio The Nittany Lions and Aggies will kickoff the invitational on Thursday at noon with the rest of the schedule for Thursday being the following; FAU vs Butler: 2:30 p.m. ET

Iowa State vs VCU: 5:30 p.m. ET

Boise State vs Virginia Tech: 8:00 p.m. ET

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON Penn State STAT Texas A&M 77.5 PS/G 76.0 (177) 53.5 PA/G 61.0 (41) 41.8% (272) FG% 40.3% (313) 51.% (197) 2P% 48.8% (255) 29.6% (267) 3P% 24.7% (340) 74.5% (92) FT% 75.8% (68) 39.3 (128) REB/G 47.0 (11) 12.0 (122) O-REB/G 19.3 (2) 0.846 (244) AST/TO RATIO 1.931 (13) 76.3 (60) TEMPO 67.2 (326) 1.016 (17) OFF EFF 1.132 (44) 0.701 (2) DEF EFF 0.908 (62)

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam Penn State 72 77 53 Texas A&M 17 7 11

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Who is Texas A&M's projected starting five?

Penn State vs Texas A&M Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE Penn State 48.2% 17.6% 30.2% 37.8% Texas A&M 44.7% 11.6% 45.8% 34.6%

Notably, Texas A&M's turnover percentage and offensive rebound percentage are among the elite in the country. Their 11.1% turnover percentage ranked sixth nationally and their offensive rebound % ranked second nationally.

PREDICTION