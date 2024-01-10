Advertisement
Penn State looks to notch second straight win against Northwestern

Jan 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr (1) controls the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at The Palestra. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr (1) controls the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at The Palestra. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports (© Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports)
Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

Coming off a thrilling comeback victory over Michigan last time out, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to turn that momentum into another win when they host Northwestern on Wednesday night in Happy Valley. Mike Rhoades and company mounted a 14-point comeback against the Wolverines in The Palestra on Sunday. Penn State moved to 8-7 on the year with the victory and 2-2 in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions will look to improve on that mark on Wednesday evening in the Bryce Jordan Center when Northwestern comes to town for a conference clash. The Wildcats are 11-3 on the season overall, going 2-1 in Big Ten play thus far, coming off a win over Michigan State over the weekend.

Happy Valley Insider has you covered with everything you need to know going into tonight's matchup.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: January 10th, 2024 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, PA

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Northwestern

76.5 (144)

PS/G

73.5 (211)

71.9 (198)

PA/G

66.2 (71)

43.0% (269)

FG%

46.6% (99)

52.0% (126)

2P%

52.2% (118)

30.3% (293)

3P%

36.9% (47)

73.9% (82)

FT%

72.4% (137)

36.1 (313)

REB/G

33.4 (355)

10.8 (175)

O-REB/G

8.71 (304)

1.01 (232)

AST/TO RATIO

1.90 (4)

72.0 (55)

TEMPO

64.8 (346)

1.073 (128)

OFF EFF

1.129 (52)

1.022 (116)

DEF EFF

0.999 (79)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

113

112

107

128

115

Northwestern

56

53

72

71

63
Sagarin and NET rankings will be added upon the intial release of both. NET is exepcted to be released in December

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

13.6

1.8

4.3

G

Kanye Clary

18.4

3.3

2.9

F

Zach Hicks

6.5

3.3

1.1

F

Puff Johnson

6.7

3.5

0.2

C

Qudus Wahab

9.7

8.5

0.7

Who is Northwestern's projected starting five?

Northwestern Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Boo Buie

18.3

4.3

5.1

G

Ty Berry

11.8

3.7

1.3

G

Ryan Langborg

12.1

2.9

2.9

F

Brooks Barnhizer

13.2

7.4

2.6

C

Matthew Nicholson

4.3

3.4

1.9

Penn State vs Northwestern Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.2%

15.8%

28.5%

36.0

Northwestern

53.4%

13.4%

26.8%

27.1

--------------------------------------------------------------

