Coming off a thrilling comeback victory over Michigan last time out, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to turn that momentum into another win when they host Northwestern on Wednesday night in Happy Valley. Mike Rhoades and company mounted a 14-point comeback against the Wolverines in The Palestra on Sunday. Penn State moved to 8-7 on the year with the victory and 2-2 in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions will look to improve on that mark on Wednesday evening in the Bryce Jordan Center when Northwestern comes to town for a conference clash. The Wildcats are 11-3 on the season overall, going 2-1 in Big Ten play thus far, coming off a win over Michigan State over the weekend.

Happy Valley Insider has you covered with everything you need to know going into tonight's matchup.