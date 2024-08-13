PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State loses commitment from RB Kiandrea Barker

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Arkansas three-star running back Kiandrea Barker has backed off a 16-month commitment to the Nittany Lions. He announced his decision on social media, Tuesday.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

"At this time, I think it is best for me to decommit from Penn State. I have been committed to PSU for two years and feel that I should open up my recruitment. I am still considering Penn State. However, I think it is best for me to see other places to compare considering I only took one official visit. I want to thank Penn State football and Coach Franklin for their continued support."

Barker committed to Penn State back in April of 2023 and remained solid to the program. This summer, schools such as Arkansas, Duke, and USC all began to make pushes for the Arkansas native but after talking with the Penn State, the three-star recruit reaffirmed his commitment to the staff.

Penn State currently has a pair of running backs committed in the 2025 recruiting cycle from a pair of in-state four-star talents, Jabree Coleman and Tiqwai Hayes. The Nittany Lions now hold a total of 23 commitments in their 2025 recruiting cycle.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1sb3Nlcy1jb21taXRtZW50LWZyb20tcmIt a2lhbmRyZWEtYmFya2VyIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwZW5uc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZwZW5uLXN0YXRlLWxvc2VzLWNvbW1pdG1lbnQtZnJvbS1yYi1raWFu ZHJlYS1iYXJrZXImYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=