"At this time, I think it is best for me to decommit from Penn State. I have been committed to PSU for two years and feel that I should open up my recruitment. I am still considering Penn State. However, I think it is best for me to see other places to compare considering I only took one official visit. I want to thank Penn State football and Coach Franklin for their continued support."

Barker committed to Penn State back in April of 2023 and remained solid to the program. This summer, schools such as Arkansas, Duke, and USC all began to make pushes for the Arkansas native but after talking with the Penn State, the three-star recruit reaffirmed his commitment to the staff.

Penn State currently has a pair of running backs committed in the 2025 recruiting cycle from a pair of in-state four-star talents, Jabree Coleman and Tiqwai Hayes. The Nittany Lions now hold a total of 23 commitments in their 2025 recruiting cycle.

