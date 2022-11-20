The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete committed to the Nittany Lions back in early May over 14 other offers from schools such as Boston College, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and a few more.

Now Shakir might be listed as an athlete prospect, but he was considered a wide receiver by the Nittany Lions in this WeAre23 class.

With Shakir now gone, this leaves Penn State with 19 total commitments in the class currently, but only one wide receiver commitment in Virginia native Carmelo Taylor.

The Nittany Lions will look to potentially add another wide receiver in the class and will have their fair share of options with 17 offered wide receiver prospects currently uncommitted. Notable names that remain out there include Ardarius Redmond, Edwin Joseph, Taeshaun Lyons, and Edwards Combs III.

Stay tuned for more on where Penn State Football could look to next for a wide receiver in this 2023 class and other recruiting news right here on Nittany Nation!