The Penn State Nittany Lions have lost one of their key players on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday. Star defensive end Chop Robinson left the game midway through the second quarter on an Ohio State scoring drive.

On the play, Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons came down on top of Robinson's upper body causing what appeared to be an upper body injury. Robinson would be down on the field for an extended period of time before being escorted off the field by Theo Johnson's and a Penn State trainer.

Robinson a few minutes later would be carted to the locker room, his status for the rest of the game remains undecided, but it would appear very unlikely that he returns for the Nittany Lions.

With Robinson out, Penn State will look for defensive ends Dani Dennis-Sutton and Amin Vanover to step up in his place.