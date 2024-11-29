Penn State loses key commitment from DE Jayden Woods

With just days until the early signing period, the Penn State Nittany Lions have lost a key commitment in their 2025 recruiting class.
On Friday, four-star defensive end Jayden Woods flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions to the Florida Gators, just a week after taking an official visit to Gainesville for the Gators' upset win over a top-10 Ole Miss program.
Woods is ranked as the No. 188 player nationally and the 13th-best weakside defensive end. He originally committed to Penn State in June over Wisconsin, Purdue, and Tennessee. He also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC.
Woods decommitment will be a tough one to swallow for the Nittany Lions with signing day just days away. The Kansas native provided versatility at the defensive end position, with the ability to play linebacker. He's also quite advanced in his development and could be a player who sees the field early in his career.
Now without Woods, Penn State holds 25 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class.
